Stars captain Benn ejected in first period of Game 3 loss

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars had a disastrous start to Game 3 of the Western Conference final on Tuesday night, leading to a 4-0 loss and a 3-0 series deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stars captain Jamie Benn was ejected just 1:53 into the game for a cross-check to the neck of Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

With the Golden Knights up 1-0 on a goal by Jonathan Marchessault just 1:11 into the game, Benn knocked Stone to the ice with a check. With Stone on his back, Benn drove his stick down into Stone’s neck area.

The on-ice officials gave the Stars winger a match penalty for cross-checking. They reviewed the play and determined the call was correct.

Per NHL Rule 59, a cross-checking match penalty can be assessed if the referee believes a player “attempted to or deliberately injured his opponent by cross-checking.”

Benn will be eligible for supplemental discipline from the NHL’s department of player safety. George Parros, director of player safety for the league, was in attendance for the game.

Ivan Barbashev made it 2-0 on the ensuing five-minute major power play, scoring at 5:57 of the first period. William Carrier scored an even-strength goal 1:13 after that to make it 3-0 and chase Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger after just 7:10 of ice time.

Backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who last played May 13 against the Seattle Kraken, entered the game and allowed another goal.

While the Stars struggle in net, Vegas has all the answers on the other side. Adin Hill made 34 saves en route to the shutout.

