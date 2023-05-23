Today is Tuesday May 23, 2023
Texas man near deadly police shooting during Capitol riot gets nearly 7 years in prison

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 5:13 pm
A Texas winery operator has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and joining an attack on the House chamber when police shot and killed another rioter. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Christopher Ray Grider also tried to cut power to the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Grider on Tuesday to six years and 11 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Grider joined a mob’s assault on the House chamber and helped break the Speaker’s Lobby’s glass doors just before an officer fatally shot fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt.



