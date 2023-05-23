Today is Tuesday May 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas AG accuses state’s House speaker of being intoxicated

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 5:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the resignation of the state’s GOP House speaker and accused him of being intoxicated on the job. Aides to House Speaker Dade Phelan did not immediately comment on the allegations. In a tweet, Paxton accused Republican Dade Phelan of presiding over the Texas House “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.” He cited no specific evidence. But the tweet came days after conservative critics of Phelan circulated video on social media that appeared to show the speaker slurring his words while presiding over the Texas House on Friday night.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC