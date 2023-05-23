Texas AG accuses state’s House speaker of being intoxicated

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 5:12 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the resignation of the state’s GOP House speaker and accused him of being intoxicated on the job. Aides to House Speaker Dade Phelan did not immediately comment on the allegations. In a tweet, Paxton accused Republican Dade Phelan of presiding over the Texas House “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.” He cited no specific evidence. But the tweet came days after conservative critics of Phelan circulated video on social media that appeared to show the speaker slurring his words while presiding over the Texas House on Friday night.

