2 employees injured in fire at refinery in southern Oklahoma

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 4:12 pm
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — Two people were injured Tuesday at a fire in a refinery in southern Oklahoma, authorities said. The fire began about 8:20 a.m. at the refinery in Wynnewood, about 60 miles south of Oklahoma City, according to a statement from Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Energy, which owns the refinery. The statement did not disclose the injuries suffered by the two employees or their conditions. All other employees are accounted for, according to the statement. The statement said the fire began in a gasoline hydrotreater, which is used to remove contaminants during the refining process. Garvin County Emergency Management director Dave Johnson said during a news conference that the area is safe



