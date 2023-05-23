Robert De Niro announces 30th anniversary edition of ‘A Bronx Tale’

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 3:31 pm

Tribeca Productions

Robert De Niro's Tribeca Enterprises company announced that his 1993 directorial effort, A Bronx Tale, is coming back in a special 30th anniversary edition on Blu-ray, 4K UHD and video on demand platforms.

The anniversary edition will be released September 12.

Written by and co-starring Chazz Palminteri, and based on his hit one-man play, the movie starred De Niro as a hardworking bus driver and father in the New York City borough whose son (Lillo Brancato) falls under the influence of Palminteri's mob boss Sonny LoSpecchio.

In the announcement, De Niro noted, "As my directorial debut, A Bronx Tale helped me to see what it's like on the other side of the camera. I'm excited to present this newly restored 30th Anniversary Edition and hope that it will be enjoyed by new audiences everywhere."

Palminteri said, "As an actor and writer, A Bronx Tale was the spark that lit my career. ... I was blessed to have Robert De Niro direct my script and make a perfect film that will last for generations to come."

Additionally, Tribeca announced there will be a special 30th anniversary screening of the film on Saturday, June 17, to close out this year’s Tribeca Festival, which was founded by De Niro and longtime collaborator Jane Rosenthal. They will join Palminteri for a Q&A panel after the screening.

