Texas Senate approves bill that would end faculty tenure at public universities

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 2:55 pm

TEXAS – A little more than a year after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick declared war on faculty tenure at the state’s public universities, the Texas Senate approved a bill Thursday that would bar schools from granting the benefit to newly hired professors. On the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, who authored the bill, called tenure “costly and outdated.”

Senate Bill 18 passed 18-11, largely along party lines, with Sens. Brian Birdwell and Kevin Sparks absent. Notably, Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso, broke from his party to join Republicans in supporting the measure, arguing that tenure is a historical and discriminatory barrier for professors of color and pointing to racial disparities among faculty awarded tenure at Texas universities. The legislation heads to the Texas House, where Speaker Dade Phelan has expressed less interest in doing away with tenure.

Story courtesy of Texas Tribune

