2 hospitalized after street race in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 2:18 pm

TYLER – Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Sunnybrook Drive in Tyler on Tuesday morning. According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, an SUV and a pickup truck were racing from Sunnybrook going north. A jeep that pulled out onto Sunnybrook was hit by the pickup, causing it to spin across the median into the southbound lanes, Erbaugh said. The single occupants of the Jeep and pickup were each taken to a Tyler hospital. The case is still being investigated.

