Today is Tuesday May 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 hospitalized after street race in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 2:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


2 hospitalized after street race in TylerTYLER – Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Sunnybrook Drive in Tyler on Tuesday morning. According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, an SUV and a pickup truck were racing from Sunnybrook going north. A jeep that pulled out onto Sunnybrook was hit by the pickup, causing it to spin across the median into the southbound lanes, Erbaugh said. The single occupants of the Jeep and pickup were each taken to a Tyler hospital. The case is still being investigated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC