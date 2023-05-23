Today is Tuesday May 23, 2023
New HBO streaming service Max temporarily down on launch day

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 2:39 pm
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Max, a new streaming service from HBO, was temporarily down on Tuesday, the morning of its debut.

Users reported an inability to access the streaming service, which carries over content from its predecessor HBO Max while offering new features. Later in the morning on Tuesday, the service appeared to be fixed.

Streaming on Max was initially not working for ABC News and the outage reports started early Tuesday morning, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.

A Max spokesperson told ABC News the company had addressed initial issues encountered by users.

"You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale," the spokesperson said. "We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied."

The spokesperson followed up about 15 minutes later saying that Max was not down.

Compared with HBO Max, the new service offers eight times as many films and episodes in a high-resolution presentation known as 4K UHD, the company said in a statement on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



