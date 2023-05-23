Today is Tuesday May 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Success coaches ‘dig a little deeper’ to help community college students

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 8:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — As many community college students around the country struggle to complete degrees, Dallas College is assigning “success coaches” to help students address whatever stands between them and graduation. Experts say supporting students — particularly those who come from nontraditional paths — is key as difficult circumstances, unclear pathways to a career and uncertainty about the value of pursuing a college can derail their education. The investment three years ago at Dallas College nearly doubled the school’s advising capacity.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC