East Texas jail dealing with laced mail for inmates

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 8:29 am

MARSHALL — An East Texas jail is coping with drug-laced mail coming to inmates. Some officers at the Harrison County Jail in Marshall have reportedly been overcome from their skin coming in contact with Fentanyl on the envelopes. Jail Administrator John Hain says inmates would tear the mail into strips to share them with other inmates. The Harrison County Jail started scanning the mail and providing it to inmates electronically. Now, the county has hired the phone service for jail inmates, City Tele Coin of Bossier City, Louisiana, to scan the mail, taking that risk away from sheriff’s personnel. Hain says other counties, including Tarrant and Denton Counties, have started similar systems.

Go Back