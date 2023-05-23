Man arrested after allegedly attempting to run over his 92-year-old father

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 7:02 am

ANDERSON COUNTY – A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officials say he was trying to run over his father with his truck. Our news partner KETK reports that on May 15, Anderson County officials responded to a family disturbance call on FM 2054. A witness reported Rance Graham, 65, was using his truck to chase his father Billy Graham, 92, in an attempt to run him over.

Billy told police that Rance was trying to run him over and he had to run away to avoid getting injured. Rance was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.

