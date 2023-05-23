$32k worth of stolen hay, livestock feed recovered in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 7:00 am

ANDERSON COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK $32,000 worth of stolen hay and livestock feed was recovered by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. On May 18, the Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association (TSWCRA) and Anderson County officials located and recovered a large amount of hay and livestock feed that was reported stolen out of Hubbard. The stolen items included around 225 bales of alfalfa hay and 10 pallets of bag feed.

“This recovery was part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the TSWCRA in which fraudulent credit cards were used to purchase the items.” Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Go Back