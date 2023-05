Car crashes into dental office in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 6:40 am

TYLER — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Tyler dental office Monday morning on Old Grande Boulevard. According to our news partner KETK, the car struck and damaged the brick wall outside of East Texas Dental Group, but officials with Tyler police said the driver and people inside the office were not injured. Police cleared the scene and the car was towed.

