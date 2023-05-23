Today is Tuesday May 23, 2023
Astros rout Brewers 12-2 for 8th straight win

May 23, 2023
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Yordan Alvarez had a grand slam among his two homers as the Houston Astros pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 for their eighth consecutive victory. Alvarez hit a solo shot off Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning and capped a five-run outburst in the sixth with his grand slam off Hoby Milner. Alvarez has 12 homers this season. Corey Julks, Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubon also went deep against Burnes, who allowed four homers in a game for the first time in his career. The Astros’ 12 runs and five homers represented season highs.



