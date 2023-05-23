Former Texas, New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby dies

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 6:12 am

ByPETE THAMEL

Jaden Hullaby, a former football player at both New Mexico and Texas, has died, both schools announced Monday on social media.

A relative of Hullaby posted Sunday on social media that he’d been missing since Friday and the family couldn’t “track any of his devices.” He’d last been spotted in Dallas, and there has been no official word on his cause of death.

Hullaby spent the 2022 season at New Mexico, where he played both tight end and running back. He’d been recruited to Texas in 2020 and appeared in two games there that season. He redshirted in 2021 at Texas before transferring.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

Hullaby, who was from Dallas, graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School and attended Bishop Dunne in Dallas as a junior in high school, where he won a state title.

He caught two passes for 44 yards for New Mexico last season to go with 59 yards on 13 carries. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season at UNM.

