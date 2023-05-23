Today is Tuesday May 23, 2023
Truck strikes barrier near White House, driver charged

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2023 at 5:59 am
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The driver of a rented box truck that collided with a security barrier near the White House on Monday was arrested and charged, law enforcement officials said.

The U-Haul truck crashed at about 10 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House, officials said.

An adult male suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was charged with five counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property, U.S. Park Police said.

He was also charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or their families, police said.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, Anthony Gugliemi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

A "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck" the barrier, he said.

The truck was cleared for potential explosives, a law enforcement official said.

Park Police confirmed to ABC News that the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



