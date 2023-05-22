Today is Monday May 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Max reveals “romantic documentary” ‘Swiping America’

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy Max

Streaming service Max has parted the curtain on a new "rom-doc," or romantic-documentary, called Swiping America.

The show will launch on the newly rebranded streaming service on June 15 with the first two of six episodes.

Producers tease the show "follows a group of diverse singles from New York City (Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris, Reagan) on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection."

Each episode finds the group in a new American city, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Seattle, Washington, "as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them."

Max continues, "While forging a special friendship with each other over the course of the season, their journey culminates in Hawaii, where they hand-pick their best match from the season and ultimately decide whether their relationship can go the distance."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC