TikTok sues Montana over state’s ban of app

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 3:34 pm
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- TikTok sued Montana in federal court on Monday over a ban of the app enacted by the state last week.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," the company said in a statement. "We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



