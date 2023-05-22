Today is Monday May 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County car accident kills 3, injures 3

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 4:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County car accident kills 3, injures 3TYLER – Authorities report a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning killed three persons and injured three others. According to our news partner KETK, Law enforcement said the accident happened on FM 2661 just north of CR 110. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that 19-year-old Raven Clewis of Dallas, Jumija Clewis, 17, of Elkhart and 17 year-old Sherie Butler of Palestine, were all pronounced dead at the scene. 17-year-old Jaylah Spurlock of Palestine, Brianna Price, 17, of Palestine and 16-year old Chimsi Okonkwo were taken to Tyler hospitals with injuries.

Officials said the car was traveling north on the road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Texas DPS said the investigation is still continuing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC