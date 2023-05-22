Smith County car accident kills 3, injures 3

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 4:16 pm

TYLER – Authorities report a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning killed three persons and injured three others. According to our news partner KETK, Law enforcement said the accident happened on FM 2661 just north of CR 110. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that 19-year-old Raven Clewis of Dallas, Jumija Clewis, 17, of Elkhart and 17 year-old Sherie Butler of Palestine, were all pronounced dead at the scene. 17-year-old Jaylah Spurlock of Palestine, Brianna Price, 17, of Palestine and 16-year old Chimsi Okonkwo were taken to Tyler hospitals with injuries.

Officials said the car was traveling north on the road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Texas DPS said the investigation is still continuing.

