1 in custody after reports of gunshots at Tyler apartment complex

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 4:06 pm

TYLER – One person is in custody after several reports of gunshots near a local apartment complex. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, police received several calls of gunshot sounds near the Liberty Arms apartment complex located in the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue in Tyler. There are no injuries to report at this time but several shell casings were found at the scene. Several cars and apartments were struck by bullets. The investigation is an ongoing.

Go Back