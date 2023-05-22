Today is Monday May 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Marshall man sentenced to 25 years for murder

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 2:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marshall man sentenced to 25 years for murderHARRISON COUNTY – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2022 murder. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Cisco, 30 of Marshall, pleaded guilty to murder in a Harrison County court. He was accused of killing David Yale Allen, 64 of Marshall, on June 4, 2022. Allen was found dead in a Marshall home by a family member. The investigation started and Cisco was named as a suspect and booked into the Harrison County Jail the following day.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC