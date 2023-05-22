Marshall man sentenced to 25 years for murder

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 2:59 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2022 murder. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Cisco, 30 of Marshall, pleaded guilty to murder in a Harrison County court. He was accused of killing David Yale Allen, 64 of Marshall, on June 4, 2022. Allen was found dead in a Marshall home by a family member. The investigation started and Cisco was named as a suspect and booked into the Harrison County Jail the following day.

