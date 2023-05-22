More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 9:16 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Texas women who were told they could not end pregnancies with fatal fetal anomalies or that endangered their health are challenging the state’s restrictive abortion laws. They’re asking a Texas court to put an emergency block on some abortion restrictions and joining a lawsuit launched earlier this year by five other women in the state who were denied abortions, despite pregnancies they say endangered their health or lives. More than a dozen Texas women in total have joined the Center for Reproductive Rights’ lawsuit against the state’s law, which prohibit abortions unless a mother’s life is at risk — an exception that is not clearly defined.

