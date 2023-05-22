Today is Monday May 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 9:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — More Texas women who were told they could not end pregnancies with fatal fetal anomalies or that endangered their health are challenging the state’s restrictive abortion laws. They’re asking a Texas court to put an emergency block on some abortion restrictions and joining a lawsuit launched earlier this year by five other women in the state who were denied abortions, despite pregnancies they say endangered their health or lives. More than a dozen Texas women in total have joined the Center for Reproductive Rights’ lawsuit against the state’s law, which prohibit abortions unless a mother’s life is at risk — an exception that is not clearly defined.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC