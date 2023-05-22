Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) -- Brooks Koepka came out on top at the Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, winning his third PGA Championship title.

Koepka finished nine under par in the 105th PGA Championship in Rochester, New York. He beat Norway's Viktor Hovland and fellow American Scottie Scheffler by two strokes to take home the Wanamaker Trophy.

The win marked Koepka's fifth major overall.

