Today is Monday May 22, 2023
Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 8:22 am
Laurence Mouton/Getty Images

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) -- Brooks Koepka came out on top at the Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, winning his third PGA Championship title.

Koepka finished nine under par in the 105th PGA Championship in Rochester, New York. He beat Norway's Viktor Hovland and fellow American Scottie Scheffler by two strokes to take home the Wanamaker Trophy.

The win marked Koepka's fifth major overall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



