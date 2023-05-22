Nick Cannon reveals the child he spends the most time with

Nick Cannon is pulling back the curtain on how he manages to balance his fatherly duties.

While the host of The Masked Singer ensures he divides his time among all his kids, he shared that he currently spends the most time with his 8-month-old daughter Onyx, who he shares with LaNisha Cole.

"My beautiful daughter Onyx, that's probably the child that I spend the most time with, really," Cannon said during Friday's episode of The Jason Lee Podcast. "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day."

He continued, "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter's right next to me."

"Not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they're in school, they're babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have her really, an equal amount of time as she does," Cannon added.

In addition to Onyx, Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; daughter Beautiful Zeppelin and twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi; sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon, and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell; daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott. Nick and Alyssa lost their first child together, baby Zen, to a brain tumor in December of 2021.

