Valdez throws 4-hitter to lead Astros over Oakland 2-0

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2023 at 5:59 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Valdez struck out seven without a walk, twirling a gem to bounce back after allowing seven hits and four runs in a season-low four innings in his last start. It’s the fifth complete game of his career and first since Sept. 12 at Detroit. He gave up a double to the speedy Esteury Ruiz with two outs in the sixth before retiring the next seven batters before Nick Allen singled to start the ninth. But he sat down the next three batters to close it out. It’s the third time Oakland has been shut out in the last 10 games and seventh time overall this season.

