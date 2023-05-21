Today is Sunday May 21, 2023
Smith County car accident kills 3, injures 3

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2023 at 6:22 pm
Smith County car accident kills 3, injures 3TYLER – Authorities report a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning killed three persons and injured three others. According to our news partner KETK, Law enforcement said the accident happened on FM 2661 just north of CR 110. At the crash site, three people died, while three others were hospitalized with injuries. The names of the decreased and injured have not been released. The DPS is conducting an investigation.



