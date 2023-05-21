Stephenson’s OT goal gives Golden Knights 3-2 win over Stars, lead 2-0 in West final

May 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — — Chandler Stephenson jumped on a rebound 1:12 into overtime and hit the back of the net to complete a rally and give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Jonathan Marchessault forced overtime with a shot from the slot with just 2:22 left in the third period.

Stephenson, Marchessault and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist for Vegas, and Adin Hill saved 26 shots.

Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson each scored for the Stars, and Ryan Suter had two assists. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

All four games of the conference finals have gone to overtime, the first time in NHL history that has occurred. Also, Dallas is the fifth team to lose four OT games in a postseason.

