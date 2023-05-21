Valdez throws 4-hitter to lead Astros over Oakland 2-0

May 21, 2023

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston catcher Martín Maldonado wasn’t sure what to expect from Framber Valdez in Sunday’s start after what he called a “crazy” warmup in the bullpen.

“His warmup wasn’t normal for him,” Maldonado said. “He was doing some stuff where … (I) was like, ‘What is that?’”

Turns out he had nothing to worry about.

Valdez pitched a four-hitter to lead the Astros to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics to complete a three-game sweep.

“He was masterful,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said.

Valdez (4-4) struck out seven without a walk, twirling a gem to bounce back after allowing seven hits and four runs in a season-low four innings in his last start. It’s his second complete game shutout, the fifth complete game of his career and first since Sept. 12 at Detroit.

