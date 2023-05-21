Seager 3 RBIs, Jung’s 9th HR leads Rangers over Rockies 13-3 for 3-game sweep

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2023 at 5:28 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping the Texas Rangers rout the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Seager had a two-run homer for the second straight day, scoring three times and also singling. He returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained hamstring.

Texas scored 31 runs in the sweep, its most in a three-game series since 2018 against Minnesota. At 29-17 the Rangers are 12 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 2016 at 95-67. They have outscored opponents 297-189, the largest run difference through 46 games in franchise history, topping 90 in 2012. Josh Jung put Texas ahead in the second against Connor Seabold (1-1) with his ninth homer, a solo drive that tied the Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman for the rookie lead. Leody Taveras hit a three-run double just inside the left-field line as the Rangers opened an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Texas leads the major leagues in runs per game (6.46) and double-digit games (12).

