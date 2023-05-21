Three dead in shooting at lounge in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2023 at 2:22 pm

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) -- Three people were killed and two were injured when gunfire broke out early Sunday at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

No arrests were immediately announced and police were working to identify a suspect or suspects in the episode.

The shooting erupted at the Klymax Lounge southeast of downtown Kansas City around 1:30 a.m. local time, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the nightclub and discovered two people fatally shot, police said.

"One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business," police said.

Three other people wounded in the incident were taken to ambulance to hospitals, according to police. One of the victims died upon arrival at a hospital, police said.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

