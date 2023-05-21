Úlfarsson’s late goal helps Dynamo earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2023 at 5:29 am

FRISCO (AP) — Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored late in the second half to help the Houston Dynamo earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night. Úlfarsson took a pass from Héctor Herrera in the 85th minute and found the net for the first time this season to earn the Dynamo (4-5-3) a point on the road. Úlfarsson’s goal was just the second conceded by Dallas (6-3-4) in its last 11 home matches. Dallas has not allowed multiple goals in its last 17 matches at home. Jáder Obrian scored his first goal of the season — unassisted in the 53rd minute — to put Dallas up 1-0. Houston is 0-9-5 in its last 16 road matches with Dallas in all competitions. The visitors haven’t picked up a win in the series since 2017. The Dynamo have gone 4-23-4 in their last 31 matches away from home. Houston is 0-11-5 in its last 16 match-ups with teams from Texas. The Dynamo’s last road win in Texas was a 1-0 victory over Dallas in 2011. Dallas travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Houston returns home to host Austin FC on Saturday.

Go Back