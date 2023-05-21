Jon Rahm vents as struggles at PGA Championship continue

ByMARK SCHLABACH

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It hasn’t been a great week for world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship, and the Spaniard vented some of his frustration during a rain-soaked third round at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday.

After making a poor chip shot on No. 5 that nearly rolled off the green, Rahm slammed his wedge into a microphone that had been placed in the grass beside the green. Three holes later, while Rahm was looking for his ball in the deep rough around the green, he waved off a cameraman during an exchange that was picked up by ESPN’s broadcast.

“Stop aiming at my face when I’m mad,” Rahm told the cameraman. “It’s all you guys do.”

After making the turn at 4-over 39, Rahm carded a bogey on the par-4 10th to move to 5 over in the round. But then he settled down and picked up birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 17. He carded a 2-over 72 and is 6 over after 54 holes.

After Saturday’s round, Rahm said he didn’t remember hitting the microphone with his wedge. He said the cameraman had gotten too close.

“He got five feet from my face when my ball had ricocheted off a tree and possibly went out of bounds,” Rahm said. “It was more about giving myself my space.”

In Friday’s second round, TV cameras caught Rahm blurting an expletive toward the PGA of America after his tee shot skidded off the green on the par-3 11th hole. “Great hole. Great f—ing hole,” he said.

“It’s frustrating,” Rahm said after Saturday’s round. “I feel like I’m making good swings and nothing is happening.”

