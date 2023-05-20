Alvarez’s 8th-inning home run lifts Astros over Athletics 3-2

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 7:29 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker likened Yordan Alvarez to an NBA player with the ball in his hands and the game on the line after the slugger lifted his team a win Saturday with one mighty swing. “We kind of expect it and the fans expect it and he hit it,” Baker said. “It’s kind of like how you expect the superstars of the NBA to take the last shot. Everybody knows it and he still sinks it.” Alvarez hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to propel the Astros to a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics to extend their season-long winning streak to six games. The game was tied at 2-2 with no outs in the eighth when Alvarez sent a pitch from Richard Lovelady (0-2) into the seats in right field for his team-leading 10th homer this season. “I’m just, just trying to focus, make good contact on the ball, put the ball in play,” Alvarez said in Spanish through a translator. “Thankfully today, we got a really good result because of it.”

The Athletics have allowed at least one home run in a franchise-record 23 straight games and have given up an MLB-leading 81 homers this year. Jose Altuve doubled in a two-run first inning for Houston for his first hit of the year after going 0 for 4 in his season debut Friday night. Altuve missed the first 43 games after fracturing his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic. “He got us started like he always has,” Baker said. “I always say jump ’em early and he jumpstarted us today.”

Alvarez also drove in a run in the first inning and Kyle Tucker added an RBI. Hector Neris (3-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

