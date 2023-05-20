Seager’s hitting and Gray’s pitching lead Rangers to 11-5 win over Rockies

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 7:26 pm

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager had a two-run home run among three hits and Jon Gray won in his first start against his former club as the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 on Saturday. The surprising AL West leaders (28-17) are 11 games over .500 for the first time this season and one win short of the franchise’s best record through the first 45 games. The Rangers, averaging a major league-best 6.20 runs per game, knocked out Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-5) after two innings — scoring four runs in each. Freeland, coming off six shutout innings in beating Philadelphia last Sunday on his 30th birthday, allowed five earned runs and nine hits with no strikeouts.

Seager’s homer, his second of the season, carried 423 feet to straight-away center to give Texas a 10-run lead. It was his first multi-hit game since he returned to the active roster on Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained left hamstring. Last year in his first Texas season, Seager set a major league record for left-handed-hitting shortstops with 33 homers. “This guy missed, what, six weeks? He steps right in and starts swinging the bat the way he does,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “It shows you just how good of a hitter he is.”

Gray (4-1), who spent his first seven big-league seasons with Colorado before signing with Texas in December 2021, allowed one run and five hits in five innings, throwing 93 pitches. He struck out six and walked two. His career-best 17-inning scoreless streak ended in the fourth inning on the first of Harold Castro’s two RBI hits. Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe also had three hits each, and Ezequiel Duran also homered for Texas.

