Bob Baffert’s National Treasure wins Preakness, hours after another of his horses was euthanized

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 7:23 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — National Treasure won the Preakness on Saturday in Baffert’s return to the Triple Crown trail following a suspension, but it came hours after another 3-year-old colt, Havnameltdown, was put down because of a left leg injury in an undercard race. The victory ended Mage’s bid for the Triple Crown in a conflicting scene similar to that of two weeks earlier when he won the Kentucky Derby in the aftermath of seven horses dying in 10 days at Churchill Downs. National Treasure, the 5-2 second choice, held off hard-charging Blazing Sevens down the stretch to win the 1 3/16-mile, $1.65 million race by a head in 1:55.12. “He fought the whole way,” jockey John Velazquez said. “He put up a really good fight. … That’s what champions do.”



