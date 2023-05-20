Today is Saturday May 20, 2023
Rains County SO investigates K9 Unit death

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 5:05 pm
Rains County SO investigates K9 Unit deathRAINS COUNTY – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of their K9 officer, Kumo. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Michael Hopkins stated that Kumo was found by his handler early Thursday evening May 11th dead. Sheriff Hopkins also said no other details about the case will be forthcoming until the investigation is concluded. He added that his office will hold a memorial to honor Kumo at a later time.



