Car crash claims the life of Lufkin High School Senior

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 5:05 pm

LUFKIN – Lufkin ISD announced that Lance Modisette was killed in a car accident. According to our news partner KETK, Mondisette, a senior baseball player with the Lufkin Panthers was on an outing with teammates Friday afternoon when the accident happened near Nacogdoches. Lance was scheduled to graduate next Friday. Sunday May 21st at 8 p.m., a vigil will be held at the Lufkin Panther Baseball field on honor him. Grief counselors will be available Monday morning at Lufkin ISD.

