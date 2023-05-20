Today is Saturday May 20, 2023
Mother of girl who died in Border Patrol custody says pleas for care were denied

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 12:38 pm
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says agents repeatedly ignored pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter as she felt pain in her bones, struggled to breathe and was unable to walk. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks said in an emotional phone interview Friday with The Associated Press that authorities decided the girl’s diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died Wednesday after falling ill at a border station in Harlingen, Texas. It was the second child migrant death in U.S. government custody in two weeks.



