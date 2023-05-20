Today is Saturday May 20, 2023
Longview PD receives donation of 10 new LED light vests for night duty

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 12:26 pm
Longview PD receives donation of 10 new LED light vests for night dutyLONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview officers assigned to the traffic unit are safer at night thanks to a family-owned business from Cincinnati, Ohio. The department received a donation of 10 new illuminated LED safety vests for night duty. Police Chief Anthony Boone discovered the new LED safety vest at a National Police Chief’s Convention and wanted them for Longview and got his wish.



