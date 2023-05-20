Today is Saturday May 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Garcia goes deep again as Rangers roll past Rockies 7-2

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2023 at 4:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia homered for the fifth time in as many games, Corey Seager and Josh Jung hit two-run doubles in a five-run fifth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2. Martin Perez allowed two runs and seven hits in a season-high seven innings and matched a season high with seven strikeouts, including five looking, and walked none. The Rangers have won nine of their last 13 games. Karl Kauffmann allowed five runs, including four earned, in 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut. The 2019 second-round draft pick out of Michigan gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC