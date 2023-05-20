Tucker homers, Altuve makes his season debut in Astros’ 5-1 win over Athletics

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker homered, José Altuve made his season debut and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Tucker hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that landed deep in right where many fans wore metallic gold crowns in honor of “King Tuck.” It was Tucker’s bobblehead night, honoring his 2022 Gold Glove. His seventh homer of the year came off Ken Waldichuk (1-3). Tucker also doubled in the fourth to score Yordan AlvareThe Astros have won eight of their last nine games. Altuve had been on the injured list since fracturing his right thumb March 18 while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Altuve went 0 for 4 with a walk.

