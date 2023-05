Lindale announces new Velma Penny Elementary AP

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 7:27 pm

LINDALE – According to our news partner KETK, Lindale ISD on Friday announced they have hired Taylor Jarman as the new assistant principal for Velma Penny Elementary. Jarmen, a fifth grade social studies and science instructor at E.J Moss Intermediate School, has taught at Lindale ISD for ten years. He has also been the theatre director at Lindale High School.

