Texas militia member sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 7:10 pm

A Texas militia member was sentenced Friday to nearly five years in prison for attacking police officers at the U.S. Capitol, seriously injuring one of them during a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Donald Hazard to four years and nine months in prison followed by three months of supervised release for his role in the riot at the Capitol, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had recommended for Hazard, who pleaded guilty to an assault charge in February. Hazard, 44, of Hurst, Texas, was a member of a militia called the Patriot Boys of North Texas.

