American Airlines and JetBlue must abandon their partnership in the Northeast, federal judge rules

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 7:06 pm
American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must abandon their partnership in the northeast United States, a federal judge in Boston ruled Friday, saying that the government proved the deal reduces competition in the airline industry. The ruling is a major victory for the Biden administration, which has used aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws to fight against mergers and other arrangements between large corporations. The Justice Department argued during a trial last fall that the deal would eventually cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin wrote in his decision that American and JetBlue violated antitrust law as they carved up Northeast markets between them, “replacing full-throated competition with broad cooperation.” The judge said the airlines offered only minimal evidence that the partnership, called the Northeast Alliance, helped consumers.



