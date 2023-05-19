American Airlines says it has a deal with the pilots’ union on a new contract; terms not disclosed

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 7:04 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines has reached a tentative labor agreement with pilots who recently raised the possibility of a strike against the nation’s biggest airline if they were unable to get a new contract with higher pay. American said Friday that the four-year deal, if ratified by pilots, would give them pay and profit-sharing “that match the top of the industry.” Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Earlier this year, Delta Air Lines pilots ratified a contract that will boost their pay 34% over four years, but American pilots said they needed more to catch up with Delta, which has a richer profit-sharing program.

