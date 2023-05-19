Today is Friday May 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


American Airlines says it has a deal with the pilots’ union on a new contract; terms not disclosed

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 7:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines has reached a tentative labor agreement with pilots who recently raised the possibility of a strike against the nation’s biggest airline if they were unable to get a new contract with higher pay. American said Friday that the four-year deal, if ratified by pilots, would give them pay and profit-sharing “that match the top of the industry.” Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Earlier this year, Delta Air Lines pilots ratified a contract that will boost their pay 34% over four years, but American pilots said they needed more to catch up with Delta, which has a richer profit-sharing program.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC