‘John Wick’ franchise shoots past a billion bucks

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 1:34 pm

Lionsgate

Yeah, I guess you can say he's in the black.

Keanu Reeves' John Wick movie series, which kicked off in 2014 with a modestly budgeted revenge film about a dude avenging his murdered puppy, has officially become a billion-dollar franchise.

The series' biggest earner, John Wick: Chapter 4, is still hanging tough on the Domestic Top Ten box office charts, and receipts — counting both domestic and overseas — just pushed the franchise over the billion-dollar mark.

To date, the fourth film has made nearly $425,843,000 in theaters worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

While the movie's climax showed Reeves' titular assassin was finally "at peace," the movie's strong box office opening and continued legs have reportedly made Lionsgate reconsider sending Baba Yaga to his grave.

Until then, there's also a spinoff movie called Ballerina, starring Oscar nominee Ana de Armas, due out next summer and a small-screen prequel show, The Continental, debuting on Peacock in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back