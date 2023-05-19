Today is Friday May 19, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 11:33 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me: Watch the humanizing examination of the life of the famous model and actress.

XO, Kitty: Now that Kitty’s sent out all of her sister’s letters, it’s time for her own love story. 

Selling Sunset: The stakes have never been higher in season 6 of the reality show about working in high-end real estate.

Young, Famous & African: In season 2, the cast finds their bonds challenged when unexpected newcomers make an entrance, injecting an exciting twist into their glamorous realm.

Hulu
White Men Can't JumpJack Harlow makes his movie debut in the modern retelling of the iconic ‘90s film.

Apple TV+
High DesertPatricia Arquette stars as an on-again-off-again addict who makes the life-changing choice to become a private investigator after a devastating loss. 

Stillwater: Featuring Matt DamonStillwater follows an Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck who embarks on a journey to help exonerate his daughter who's in prison for a murder she says she did not commit. 

Paramount+
The Family Stallone: Get to know the ladies who make up Sylvester Stallone's life in the new reality series The Family Stallone.

Happy streaming!

