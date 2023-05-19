Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 11:33 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me: Watch the humanizing examination of the life of the famous model and actress.

XO, Kitty: Now that Kitty’s sent out all of her sister’s letters, it’s time for her own love story.

Selling Sunset: The stakes have never been higher in season 6 of the reality show about working in high-end real estate.

Young, Famous & African: In season 2, the cast finds their bonds challenged when unexpected newcomers make an entrance, injecting an exciting twist into their glamorous realm.

Hulu

White Men Can't Jump: Jack Harlow makes his movie debut in the modern retelling of the iconic ‘90s film.

Apple TV+

High Desert: Patricia Arquette stars as an on-again-off-again addict who makes the life-changing choice to become a private investigator after a devastating loss.

Stillwater: Featuring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck who embarks on a journey to help exonerate his daughter who's in prison for a murder she says she did not commit.

Paramount+

The Family Stallone: Get to know the ladies who make up Sylvester Stallone's life in the new reality series The Family Stallone.

Happy streaming!

