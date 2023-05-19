Reality Roundup: The latest on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Housewives,’ and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Take a look back at some of the most notable moments in reality television this week.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

-- Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale episode chronicled the aftermath of Ariana Madix finding out her co-star and now-ex, Tom Sandoval, who she was with for nine years, had a seven month long affair with her co-star and best friend Raquel Leviss. The revelation resulted in the end of Ariana's relationships with Raquel, Sandoval and anyone who was friends with him.

-- After years of speculation, during Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live, Ariana confirmed that Sandoval, did indeed hook up with "Miami Girl" -- the woman he was accused of having a fling with in 2015. "They slept together. It was before he and I were exclusive," she said before explaining that she kept the secret to protect him.

-- Also during WWHL, responding to rumors that Tom and Raquel had recently broken up, Ariana told host Andy Cohen, "I don't buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."

Ariana, who still shares a home with the TomTom co-owner explained, "I didn't open it. It was addressed to him and it was her handwriting."

Real Housewives... (Bravo)

-- Real Housewives of Atlanta: Amid her ongoing divorce, RHOA alum Kim Zolciak is requesting that her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, undergo drug testing, according to court docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reports that, in the docs, Kim says she's seen the former Atlanta Falcons player "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. A status hearing for their divorce is set for July 11.

-- Real Housewives of New York City: Bravo dropped the trailer for season 14 of RHONY, giving fans a peak into the drama among the entirely new cast -- Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The season premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

-- Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy (Peacock): On Monday, it was revealed that The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy series has been shifted to an Ultimate Girls Trip featuring former Housewives Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

-- Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, from season 3 of Love Is Blind, are finally moving in together after getting married in June 2021. "Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks," Colleen said on Tuesday's episode of Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods. "We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us."

