Second person arrested for murder in shooting near Gun Barrel City

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 9:41 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — A second person was arrested for murder on Wednesday in connection to a shooting death on April 21 near Gun Barrel City. According to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, Chelsey White, 31 of Mabank, gave her husband Chaz White a bulletproof vest and firearm he used in a shooting near Gun Barrel City on April 21. The warrant said Chelsey told investigators in an interview that while at home she heard her husband Chaz talk to other people about how a man they knew was passed out in his truck. Chelsey said Chaz was excited about robbing him, according to the warrant, and witnesses told authorities Chaz and the man had problems with each other.

The warrant said Chaz learned that the man had woken up at which time Chelsey said she heard what she thought were dogs on tin outside. “Chelsey White said [Chaz] White got up and ran outside and asked her to get his vest and gun,” the warrant said. “Chelsey White said she provided [Chaz] White his vest and gun, which she later clarified to be the Saiga AK-47.”

Chelsey reportedly told investigators Chaz used his car to hold up the gun towards the man’s truck but said she never saw him. Chaz shot once, according to the warrant, and when he tried to shoot again the gun would not shoot. Chaz then asked Chelsey to give him another gun, and the warrant said Chelsey told investigators she then handed him a 6.5 Grendel that he fired twice. “Chelsey White said [Chaz] White told her he might be going away,” the warrant said. “Chelsey White then left with the Saiga AS-47 because [Chaz] White told her to take the gun and get rid of it.” The warrant said Chaz intended to cause harm to someone else and in the process, caused the death of Alexis Garoutte.

Chaz was arrested for murder on Monday, and his bond has been set at $2 million. Chelsey was arrested for murder on Wednesday, and her bond has been set at $1 million.

