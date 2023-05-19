California lawmakers block bill allowing people to sue oil companies over health problems

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 9:33 am

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California legislative committees in the Assembly and Senate blocked two big climate bills Thursday. One would have made the state’s greenhouse gas emission reduction targets more ambitious. Another would have allowed people to sue oil companies over health problems if they meet certain criteria. Those were among dozens of bills that did not survive hearings in the chambers’ public finance committees. That means they not likely to be passed this year. Other proposals that were blocked include legislation to ban people under 21 from using cellphones while driving and a bill to allow people struggling with suicidal thoughts to voluntarily register themselves on a “do not sell” list for firearms.

